Box office: 'Munjya' maintains momentum; inches closer to ₹70 crore
The horror-comedy film Munjya, featuring Abhay Verma and Sharvari, continues to perform impressively at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹2.50 crore on its 14th day of release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie was released on June 7 and has since amassed a total box office collection of ₹67.95 crore. The film's robust performance highlights its popularity among viewers and its unique blend of comedy and horror elements.
'Munjya' surpassed ₹60 crore milestone in just 12 days
In a mere 12 days post-release, Munjya surpassed the significant milestone of ₹60 crore. On June 20, the film's Hindi occupancy rate was recorded at 15.82% with varying rates for different show timings throughout the day. The film's consistent strong daily box office collections are remarkable because it does not feature any major stars and is thriving solely because of its content.
'Munjya' records consistent box office collections since release
Munjya started off strong, collecting ₹4 crore on its opening day and saw a steady increase in the following days, with collections reaching ₹8 crore by Day 3. The first week concluded with a total collection of ₹35.3 crore. Produced by Maddock Films, the film features Sathyaraj and Mona Singh alongside Verma and Sharvari. It's a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.