'Nothing good about it': Karan Singh Grover on past divorces

By Isha Sharma 11:10 am Jun 21, 202411:10 am

What's the story Television actor Karan Singh Grover has spoken about his past divorces from actors Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam for the first time. In an interview with The Times of India, the Fighter actor reflected that "there's nothing good about a breakup or a divorce." He was married to Nigam from 2008 to 2009 and then to Winget from 2012 to 2014. He has been married to Bipasha Basu since 2016.

'Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with'

The actor reflected, "I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that's happening in my life because I don't expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that's happening in their life." "That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own s**t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own s**t."

Grover credits Basu for significant life transformation

In the same interview, Grover credited his wife for a significant transformation in his life. "I know myself today because of her. The change that has happened is so drastic. Like from being a nocturnal being to somebody waking up at 5 a.m. and wanting to see every sunrise and every sunset." They have a daughter together, Devi.

Grover's career on television and recent work

Despite the rumors and challenges surrounding his personal life, Grover remains committed to his work. He has been a prominent figure in television for over 20 years and is best known for his work on Dill Mill Gayye, which also co-starred Winget. Most recently, he was seen in the film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.