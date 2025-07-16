Apache helicopters, for deployment along Pakistan border, arrive next week 

India will receive its first batch of three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the United States on July 21, per NDTV. The AH-64E advanced attack helicopters will land at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon Air Force Station, and later, they will be deployed along the Pakistan border, sources in defense and security establishments confirmed. This delivery comes over 15 months after the Indian Army raised its first Apache squadron in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Deployment delay Delay in deployment of these helicopters The deployment of these helicopters has been delayed due to supply chain disruptions and shifting global geopolitical dynamics. Currently, two squadrons of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are operational with these advanced attack helicopters—one in Pathankot and another in Jorhat. The IAF had initially purchased 22 Apache helicopters from Boeing under a deal with the US government in 2015.

Enhanced arsenal Deal for additional helicopters signed in 2020 In 2020, the US had delivered all 22 Apache helicopters to the IAF. Later that year, India signed a $600 million deal with the US during then-President Donald Trump's visit to purchase six more Apaches. The first consignment of these additional helicopters was originally scheduled for delivery between May and June 2024 but has since been delayed to December 2024.