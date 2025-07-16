Lord's Test: England docked two WTC points for slow over-rate

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalized England for their slow over-rate during the recent third Test against India at Lord's. The match, part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, saw the hosts claim a thrilling 22-run win on Day 5. Under the ICC rules, England have been docked two World Test Championship (WTC) points and 10% of their match fee. Here are further details.

Standings shift WTC standings affected The penalty has impacted England's position in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship standings. After the deduction, their tally dropped from 24 to 22 out of a possible 36 points, reducing their point percentage from 66.67% to 61.11%. As a result, they have slipped from second to third position in the table, with Sri Lanka eclipsing them for the second spot.

Penalty details A look at penalty details As mentioned, the Ben Stokes-led England have also been fined 10% of their match fee. They were two overs short of the stipulated time even after time allowances were considered. As per the Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, "a side is penalised one point for each over short." The penalty was confirmed by Richie Richardson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Captain's response Stokes accepts penalty As per the ICC, England captain Stokes has accepted the penalty. "Stokes pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Ahsan Raza (TV umpire), and Graham Lloyd (fourth umpire) leveled the charges.