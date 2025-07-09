Ollie Pope averages 40.83 at Lord's in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England Test batter Ollie Pope will hope to make a statement when his side faces India in the 3rd encounter to be held at Lord's, starting Thursday. Pope, who hammered a ton in the 1st Test at Headingley, misfired in the 2nd clash at Edgbaston, scoring 0 and 24. All eyes will be on Pope at Lord's with the series tied at 1-1.
Lord's
Pope owns 490 runs at Lord's
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope has featured in 8 Test matches at Lord's (13 innings) and owns a total of 490 runs at an average of 40.83. In addition to 1 century, he has hit 2 fifties. He owns an impressive strike rate of 71.53. Versus India at Lord's, Pope has scored 28 runs from one Test outing.
Stats
Pope's overall Test stats and numbers vs India
In 58 Tests, Pope has bagged 3,439 runs at an average of 35.45. He has hit 15 fifties and 9 hundreds with the best of 205. Notably, 1,926 of Pope's Test runs have come come in England at 40.12 from 30 matches (51 innings). He has 8 fifties and 6 tons. Versus India, Pope has smashed 753 runs at 25.96 from 15 matches.