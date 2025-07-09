Pope is closing in on 500 runs at Lord's

Ollie Pope averages 40.83 at Lord's in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:35 pm Jul 09, 202508:35 pm

England Test batter Ollie Pope will hope to make a statement when his side faces India in the 3rd encounter to be held at Lord's, starting Thursday. Pope, who hammered a ton in the 1st Test at Headingley, misfired in the 2nd clash at Edgbaston, scoring 0 and 24. All eyes will be on Pope at Lord's with the series tied at 1-1.