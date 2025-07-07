Will Kraigg Brathwaite be dropped from WI Test XI? 

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has admitted that there will be a serious discussion about Kraigg Brathwaite 's position in the team ahead of the third and final Test against Australia in Jamaica, starting on July 12. This comes after Brathwaite's disappointing performance in the ongoing series against Australia. The former captain is yet to touch double-digit in this series, with scores of 0 and 7 in Grenada following 4 and 4 in Barbados.

Performance review Sammy on the opener's performance "He hasn't looked good this series, and in a team where you are searching for performances, you get very close to say 'okay, do we give somebody else a chance?'" Sammy said after the loss in Grenada. He added that there would be an in-depth discussion about Brathwaite's performance with the selection group and the captain. The coach also noted that it was tough for his batting unit to face Australia's attack on two challenging pitches.

Strategy shift Change in mindset needed, says Sammy Sammy stressed that a change in mindset and some technical work is needed to improve the team's performance. He said, "It's a little bit of mindset. The glimpses where we look like we could compete was when we had the intent to score, balance it off with proper technique." He also cited Steven Smith as an example of how to make technical adaptations on difficult surfaces for success.

Stats 100 Tests for Brathwaite The Grenada Test saw Brathwaite become the 10th West Indian to complete 100 Test matches. He joined the likes of Shivnarine Chanderpaul (164), Courtney Walsh (132), Brian Lara (130), Viv Richards (121), Desmond Haynes (116), Clive Lloyd (110), Gordon Greenidge (108), Chris Gayle (103) and Carl Hooper (102). By the end of the game, his tally reads 5,950 runs at 32.51. He owns 12 hundreds and 31 fifties.

Infrastructure improvement Coach calls for improvement in First-Class pitches in the Caribbean Sammy also called for an improvement in First-Class pitches in the Caribbean to produce stronger batting stocks for Test cricket. He said, "It's hard to produce the quality of batters that we want to compete." The coach acknowledged that there are some technical deficiencies from Under-19 and youth levels up to the national team. Despite these challenges, he remains hopeful about his team's progress.