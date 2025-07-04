These Indian captains boast double-centuries in Test cricket

Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill has entered an elite club by scoring his maiden double-century in Tests. The feat came during the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 269 on Day 2 as India posted a mammoth first-innings total of 587/10. On this note, let's look at the Indian batters with double-hundreds in Test cricket.

Gill 269 - Shubman Gill in Birmingham, 2025 Gill, in the aforementioned Birmingham game, brilliantly countered England's bowling attack, which had reduced India to 211/5 on Day 1. His innings of 269 runs off 387 balls helped India post a mammoth total of 587/10 in their first innings against England. The skipper was well supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Gill also became the first Asian captain to score a double-hundred in a Test match in England.

Kohli Virat Kohli clocked 7 double-tons Virat Kohli is the only batter with multiple double-centuries as India's Test skipper. He recorded three double-tons apiece in 2016 and 2017. Kohli's final 200-plus score came in 2019, a 254* against South Africa - his highest Test score. Each of Kohli's seven double-centuries came while leading the team. No other batter has even six double-tons in this regard. He is also the only Indian skipper besides Gill with a double-hundred in an overseas Test (200 vs WI North Sound).

List First two captains with this feat The first two Indian captains with a double-century in Test cricket are Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sunil Gavaskar. Pataudi was the first to achieve this feat in February 1964 when he scored an unbeaten 203 against England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Gavaskar followed suit with a score of 205 runs from 342 balls against West Indies in Mumbai (December 1978). Meanwhile, both these games ended in a draw.