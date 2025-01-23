Rohit Sharma scripts history with his Ranji Trophy return
What's the story
Indian cricket team's skipper Rohit Sharma has returned to domestic red-ball cricket after eight years.
He is playing for Mumbai in their next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir.
This marks Rohit's first appearance in the Ranji Trophy since November 2015, when he played for Mumbai against Uttar Pradesh.
The match is being played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Meanwhile, Rohit has attained a unique milestone with his participation.
Career challenges
Rohit's form and recent Test performances
Rohit's decision to return to domestic cricket comes amid a difficult phase in his career.
He has been out of form, both as a batter and as a captain.
His recent Test performances have been underwhelming, with six losses in his last seven Tests as India's skipper.
On the tour of Australia, he could only manage 31 runs at an average of 6.20.
Expert advice
Cricket legends advise Rohit to regain form
Cricket legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have advised Rohit to get back to form in domestic cricket before another Test appearance.
Meanwhile, Rohit became the first Indian Test captain to play in the Ranji Trophy in 17 years.
The last Indian cricketer to have played in this prestigious tournament while leading the national team was spin legend Anil Kumble, who played for Karnataka against Himachal Pradesh in November 2007.
Match preparations
Mumbai prepares for Rohit's return in Ranji Trophy
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made special arrangements for the upcoming match, considering Rohit's participation.
The venue at BKC, which can host up to 500 people, isn't as big as nearby stadiums like Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil Stadiums.
But the MCA has upped security cover and seating capacity for this match.
"Additional security has been arranged and we have also increased the sitting capacity of fans up to 500," an MCA official told PTI.
Star-studded event
Other cricket stars to feature in Ranji Trophy
Meanwhile, the final round of group fixtures in the ongoing season will see Virat Kohli make his first domestic appearance in 12 years. He has confirmed his availability for Delhi's match against Railways.
Other cricket stars like Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja have also confirmed their participation for the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy.