What's the story

Indian cricket team's skipper Rohit Sharma has returned to domestic red-ball cricket after eight years.

He is playing for Mumbai in their next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks Rohit's first appearance in the Ranji Trophy since November 2015, when he played for Mumbai against Uttar Pradesh.

The match is being played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Meanwhile, Rohit has attained a unique milestone with his participation.