In the Sydney Test, Rishabh Pant faced painful blows from Starc's deliveries, one of which left a visible bruise on his arm and another struck his helmet at a speed of 144.6 kph.

Despite the injuries, Pant continued to play, hitting a six off Beau Webster and scoring 40 off 98 balls before being dismissed.

Starc, in a display of sportsmanship, checked on Pant after the helmet strike.

Starc hit Pant on arm and helmet (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sydney Test: Rishabh Pant suffers painful blows from Starc's deliveries

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:39 am Jan 03, 202511:39 am

What's the story Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a tough opening day at the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. He was hit by two brutal deliveries from Australian bowler Mitchell Starc, one on his arm and the other on his helmet. The first incident took place in the 35th over of India's innings when Pant was trying to defend a sharp bouncer from Starc.

Injury details

Pant's arm bruised after Starc's delivery

The impact of Starc's delivery left a visible bruise on Pant's arm, turning the area black. He immediately sought medical attention and the team physio treated his injury with an ice pack. However, this was not the end of Pant's ordeal as another fiery short delivery from Starc in his next over hit Pant's helmet at a speed of 144.6 kph.

Sportsmanship

Starc checks on Pant after helmet strike

The second delivery from Starc hit Pant's helmet flush on the grill, giving him no time to react. Starc, displaying sportsmanship in the midst of fierce competition, quickly rushed over to check on Pant after this. Despite the painful blows, Pant showed his grit by continuing to play in the match.

Match performance

Pant's gritty innings despite painful blows

Pant shook off his pain and continued to play aggressively in the match. He hit a six off debutant Beau Webster in the 46th over, stepping down to the medium-pacer and striking him through the line for a six over long-on. He was eventually disimissed for 40 off 98 balls as Scott Boland trapped him. India, who are trailing 1-2 in the series, were 120/5 at the time of his dismissal.

Here is the video!