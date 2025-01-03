Sydney Test: Rishabh Pant suffers painful blows from Starc's deliveries
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a tough opening day at the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. He was hit by two brutal deliveries from Australian bowler Mitchell Starc, one on his arm and the other on his helmet. The first incident took place in the 35th over of India's innings when Pant was trying to defend a sharp bouncer from Starc.
Pant's arm bruised after Starc's delivery
The impact of Starc's delivery left a visible bruise on Pant's arm, turning the area black. He immediately sought medical attention and the team physio treated his injury with an ice pack. However, this was not the end of Pant's ordeal as another fiery short delivery from Starc in his next over hit Pant's helmet at a speed of 144.6 kph.
Starc checks on Pant after helmet strike
The second delivery from Starc hit Pant's helmet flush on the grill, giving him no time to react. Starc, displaying sportsmanship in the midst of fierce competition, quickly rushed over to check on Pant after this. Despite the painful blows, Pant showed his grit by continuing to play in the match.
Pant's gritty innings despite painful blows
Pant shook off his pain and continued to play aggressively in the match. He hit a six off debutant Beau Webster in the 46th over, stepping down to the medium-pacer and striking him through the line for a six over long-on. He was eventually disimissed for 40 off 98 balls as Scott Boland trapped him. India, who are trailing 1-2 in the series, were 120/5 at the time of his dismissal.