Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has been dismissed four times each by Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle, and Mitchell Starc in Test cricket, with Kohli maintaining averages of 42, 29.75, and 59 respectively against them.

However, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins tops the list, having dismissed Kohli five times with the Indian batter averaging just 20 against him.

Despite these challenges, Kohli's performance remains impressive, especially against Starc in Australia, where he averages 83.

Kohli was dismissed for 5 in his latest outing (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australian pacers to dismiss Kohli four or more times (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:00 am Nov 22, 202411:00 am

What's the story The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, played at Perth's Optus Stadium, witnessed Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli being dismissed by Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood cleverly bowled a good-length ball which Kohli, who scored five runs, edged to Usman Khawaja at first slip. This was the fourth instance of Hazlewood trapping Kohli in Test cricket. Here we look at the Australian pacers who have dismissed the star batter four or more times (Test matches).

Josh Hazlewood - 4 dismissals

As mentioned, Kohli has now fallen to Hazlewood four times in Test cricket. However, the talismanic batter still has a solid average of 42 against him across 15 innings in this format, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 20 fours and a solitary maximum. Though three of these dismissals have been recorded Down Under, Kohli's average in this regard rises to 53.66.

Peter Siddle - 4 dismissals

Former right-arm pacer Peter Siddle also gave Kohli a challenging time in this format. He sent Kohli back four times across 13 innings in Australian whites as the batter holds an average of 29.75 in this rivalry. Kohli accumulated 119 runs off 280 balls against Siddle. In Australia, Siddle dismissed the star batter thrice.

Mitchell Starc - 4 dismissals

In a rivalry spanning over a decade, Mitchell Starc has dismissed the Indian batter as many as four times in 19 innings. Meanwhile, Kohli has maintained a stunning average of 59.00 in this battle. His tally includes 236 runs off 394 balls. Kohli has smacked the left-arm pacer for 33 fours. The batter has an incredible average of 83.00 against Starc in Tests Down Under (2 dismissals).

Pat Cummins - 5 dismissals

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is another bowler who has enjoyed a lot of success against Kohli. In a rivalry spanning over a decade, Cummins has dismissed the Indian batter as many as five times in 13 innings. Meanwhile, Kohli has maintained an average of 20 in this battle. His tally includes 100 runs off 271 balls. The batter has fallen to Cummins four times in Australia in Test cricket.