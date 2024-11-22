BCCI announces dates for next 3 IPL seasons: Details
In an unprecedented move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the dates for the next three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. The 2025 season will start on March 14 and end on May 25. The early disclosure of the league's schedule is a significant departure from previous practices, where dates were often released at the last minute.
BCCI also reveals schedules for 2026 and 2027 seasons
Apart from the 2025 season, the BCCI has also announced the schedules for the next two IPL seasons. The 2026 season will run from March 15 to May 31, while the 2027 season will be held from March 14 to May 30. These dates were officially communicated to all franchises on Friday morning, giving them enough time to prepare.
2025 IPL season to feature 74 matches
The 2025 IPL season will feature 74 matches, just like the last three seasons. However, this number is less than the 84 matches originally proposed by the IPL in 2022 when media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold. The tender document for the new rights cycle had proposed a fluctuating number of matches per season, with a maximum of up to 94 games in the last year (2027).
Jofra Archer confirmed for upcoming IPL seasons
In player-related news, the BCCI has confirmed that England pacer Jofra Archer will be available for the entire duration of the 2025 season. Archer, who is a high-impact player in the league, has committed to full participation in all three seasons of the current cycle. His name appears at the end of the auction register as Player No. 575, meaning he will be picked in an accelerated process after initial transactions are completed.
Archer's base price and new additions to player register
Though the BCCI hasn't revealed Archer's base price, it is learned that he has placed himself in the top Rs. 2 crore bracket. Along with Archer, two more players have been added to the register - Saurabh Netravalkar (USA, No. 576) and Hardik Tamore (MCA, No. 577). This information gives a good insight into the possible player line-up for the upcoming IPL seasons.