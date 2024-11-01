Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, the star player of Mumbai Indians (MI), expressed his happiness over his retention by the team for IPL 2025.

He reminisced about his journey from a 19-year-old newbie to a mentor for younger players, and his commitment to help MI bounce back from their poor performance in IPL 2024.

Bumrah, who holds the record for the second-highest wickets in MI's history, is eager to contribute more to the team's success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

MI has retained Bumrah for a whopping Rs. 18 crore (Image source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah expresses joy over MI's retention

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:45 pm Nov 01, 202401:45 pm

What's the story India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) as their first pick for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise has retained Bumrah for a whopping Rs. 18 crore. This means the cricketer will continue his MI journey for another three years. Notably, Bumrah has beeen associated with MI since his IPL debut in 2013. His journey is certainly inspiring.

Career evolution

Bumrah reflects on his journey with MI

Bumrah said he was delighted to continue his journey with MI in a video shared by the franchise. He recalled joining the team as a 19-year-old and how he has evolved personally and professionally since then. "It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager. Now I'm going to turn 31 and have a son, so it's been a complete journey," he said.

Mentorship role

Bumrah's evolving role and commitment to MI

Bumrah also admitted that his role in the team is changing and he is now the one who has to guide the younger players. "When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and I used to ask a lot of questions. So now, slowly the role is changing," he said. Despite MI's poor IPL 2024 under Hardik Pandya, Bumrah is determined to help the team get better and win.

Record holder

Bumrah's impressive record and future aspirations

Bumrah, who was named Player of the Tournament in India's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup victory, has a stellar record with MI. He has picked 165 wickets in 133 games since joining the team in 2013, making him their second-highest wicket-taker after Lasith Malinga. Looking ahead, Bumrah stressed his belief in his abilities and his desire to contribute more to the team's success.