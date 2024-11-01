IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah expresses joy over MI's retention
India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) as their first pick for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise has retained Bumrah for a whopping Rs. 18 crore. This means the cricketer will continue his MI journey for another three years. Notably, Bumrah has beeen associated with MI since his IPL debut in 2013. His journey is certainly inspiring.
Bumrah reflects on his journey with MI
Bumrah said he was delighted to continue his journey with MI in a video shared by the franchise. He recalled joining the team as a 19-year-old and how he has evolved personally and professionally since then. "It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager. Now I'm going to turn 31 and have a son, so it's been a complete journey," he said.
Bumrah's evolving role and commitment to MI
Bumrah also admitted that his role in the team is changing and he is now the one who has to guide the younger players. "When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and I used to ask a lot of questions. So now, slowly the role is changing," he said. Despite MI's poor IPL 2024 under Hardik Pandya, Bumrah is determined to help the team get better and win.
Bumrah's impressive record and future aspirations
Bumrah, who was named Player of the Tournament in India's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup victory, has a stellar record with MI. He has picked 165 wickets in 133 games since joining the team in 2013, making him their second-highest wicket-taker after Lasith Malinga. Looking ahead, Bumrah stressed his belief in his abilities and his desire to contribute more to the team's success.