Dale Steyn steps down as Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach

By Parth Dhall 09:35 am Oct 17, 202409:35 am

What's the story Former South African speedster, Dale Steyn has confirmed his exit from the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will not return as their bowling coach for the upcoming season. However, Steyn will continue his coaching duties with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 league. Notably, Steyn was unavailable for the 2024 IPL seasons owing to personal reasons.

Appreciation

Steyn's gratitude and future plans

Steyn thanked Sunrisers Hyderabad for the opportunity to serve as their bowling coach. He wrote, "A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won't be returning for IPL 2025." However, despite leaving the IPL team, he confirmed that he will continue working with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 league.

Career

IPL journey and contribution

As mentioned, Steyn made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons. As a result, former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin was appointed their bowling coach. Notably, Steyn represented several teams including Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions. He last played the IPL in 2020 before taking up a coaching role with Sunrisers ahead of 2022 season.

Information

Over 95 IPL wickets to his name

Steyn is regarded as one of the finest pacers in the history of the game. The South African speed merchant also made a significant mark in the IPL. He belonged to the rare breed of bowlers who could take wickets without conceding many runs. Steyn retired with 97 IPL wickets (ER: 6.91).

Legacy

Impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Steyn is hailed for honing pacers in the Sunrisers squad, including Umran Malik. The Orange Army reached the IPL final this year before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders. This was their first IPL final since finishing as runners-up in 2018. Despite Steyn's exit, Sunrisers might keep their current coaching staff due to their success under head coach Daniel Vettori and Franklin last year.