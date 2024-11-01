David Miller remains committed to SA cricket: Coach Rob Walter
South Africa's limited-overs coach Rob Walter has confirmed that David Miller is still fully committed to the national team. Walter made the announcement while revealing SA's T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming series against India. The series, scheduled from November 8 to 15 in South Africa, will see the two cricketing giants play four T20Is.
Miller and Klaasen return to Proteas for India series
Miller and Heinrich Klaasen returned to the Proteas setup, having last played in the T20 World Cup final against India in June. Walter has been trying new talent in limited-overs series against West Indies, Ireland, and Afghanistan. But for the upcoming series against India, he intends to mix these budding players with the experienced core of the team that did well at the T20 World Cup.
Walter's faith in Miller's commitment and physical fitness
Walter also expressed confidence in Miller's commitment to the Proteas. He said, "Dave is certainly still committed to playing for South Africa. We haven't had any conversations around him not (being committed)." He also noted that Miller has been handling his playing load well and has spoken about his love for representing South Africa on the field.
Walter discusses Miller's future and team strategy
Walter, however, feels Miller is fit enough to play till 2026. He said, "I wouldn't look so far ahead as 2027 but certainly I believe that physically he is in a space to play in 2026." The coach also said they are preparing for the time Miller might retire, adding "we are building our resources around the fact that we understand that Dave is coming to an end whether that end is in a year or two years."