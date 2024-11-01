Summarize Simplifying... In short David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are back in the Proteas setup, with coach Rob Walter expressing confidence in Miller's commitment and fitness.

Walter believes Miller can play until 2026 and is preparing for his eventual retirement.

The team's strategy involves blending new talent with experienced players, as seen in the upcoming series against India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

David Miller can play for SA till 2026, says Rob Walter (Image source: X/@ICC)

David Miller remains committed to SA cricket: Coach Rob Walter

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:37 pm Nov 01, 202401:37 pm

What's the story South Africa's limited-overs coach Rob Walter has confirmed that David Miller is still fully committed to the national team. Walter made the announcement while revealing SA's T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming series against India. The series, scheduled from November 8 to 15 in South Africa, will see the two cricketing giants play four T20Is.

Team composition

Miller and Klaasen return to Proteas for India series

Miller and Heinrich Klaasen returned to the Proteas setup, having last played in the T20 World Cup final against India in June. Walter has been trying new talent in limited-overs series against West Indies, Ireland, and Afghanistan. But for the upcoming series against India, he intends to mix these budding players with the experienced core of the team that did well at the T20 World Cup.

Coach's confidence

Walter's faith in Miller's commitment and physical fitness

Walter also expressed confidence in Miller's commitment to the Proteas. He said, "Dave is certainly still committed to playing for South Africa. We haven't had any conversations around him not (being committed)." He also noted that Miller has been handling his playing load well and has spoken about his love for representing South Africa on the field.

Future plans

Walter discusses Miller's future and team strategy

Walter, however, feels Miller is fit enough to play till 2026. He said, "I wouldn't look so far ahead as 2027 but certainly I believe that physically he is in a space to play in 2026." The coach also said they are preparing for the time Miller might retire, adding "we are building our resources around the fact that we understand that Dave is coming to an end whether that end is in a year or two years."