Cricket Australia has rescheduled the Big Bash League final to January 27 to allow maximum fan attendance.

Additionally, a women's match between Australia and England, initially set for Australia Day, has been moved to January 25.

These changes come after criticism when a final Test match coincided with Australia Day celebrations.

The BBL 14 final will be played on January 27

Cricket Australia reschedules Big Bash League final: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 01:23 pm Oct 30, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Cricket Australia has opted against scheduling the Big Bash League (BBL) final on Australia Day this season. The governing body had earlier eyed January 26 as the possible date for the BBL 14 decider. However, it has now been shifted to January 27 in order to avoid a clash with the Australian Open men's tennis final. Herea are further details.

Official statement

Cricket Australia responds to scheduling decisions

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that the new date, January 27, would allow "as many fans as possible" to witness "one of Australian sport's great occasions." The representative further clarified that their scheduling decisions are made with the fans' best interests in mind. This decision has been supported by broadcaster Channel 7 and Fox Sports.

Schedule changes

Women's match also rescheduled; men's team to tour Sri Lanka

Apart from the BBL final, Cricket Australia has also rescheduled a women's match between Australia and England. Originally scheduled for Australia Day, it will now be held on January 25. The Australian men's team will tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series during this time. The decision comes after the Australian cricket board faced backlash when the final Test of the 2023/24 season against West Indies fell on Australia Day celebrations.