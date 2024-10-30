#OTDTY: The Nationals won their first World Series title in 2019

#ThisDayThatYear: Nationals clinch their first World Series title in 2019

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:21 pm Oct 30, 202401:21 pm

What's the story On October 30, 2019, the Washington Nationals won their first-ever World Series championship by defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in a thrilling Game 7. The game was held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, making the Nationals the first team in MLB history to secure all four away games in a seven-game World Series. We decode the game and the World Series.

Game recap

Nationals top Astros 6-2 to win maiden World Series title

In a thrilling Game 7, the Nationals overcame a two-run deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 6-2 and secure their first World Series title. Howie Kendrick's pivotal home run in the seventh inning ignited the Nationals' comeback, followed by Anthony Rendon's homer. Nationals' pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named MVP for his stellar performance throughout the series.

World Series

Highlights of the 2019 World Series

The 2019 World Series featured the Astros and Nationals. The Nationals won the series 4-3, claiming their first title and the first for D.C. since 1924. Remarkably, the visiting team won all seven games for the first time in North American sports history, scoring 49-14 in favor of road teams. This marked the sixth consecutive title won by a team from a different division.

2019 Nationals

Recap of the Nationals' 2019 season and WS title

In 2019, the Nationals clinched a playoff spot with a record of 93-69. They won the NL pennant (October 15) and defeated the Astros in the World Series. Their postseason included a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLWC. A five-game upset of the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, followed by a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.

2019 Astros

Astros' 2019 season and World Series appearance

In 2019, the Astros finished with a remarkable regular-season record of 107-55, clinching the AL West title. They went 7-4 in the postseason, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS and the New York Yankees in the ALCS. They lost to the Nationals in the World Series. The Astros became the first team since the 2002-2004 Yankees to achieve three consecutive 100-win seasons.