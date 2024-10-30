Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2011, the Ravens made a historic comeback against the Cardinals, overcoming a 24-3 deficit to win 30-27, setting a new NFL record.

The Ravens ended the season with a 12-4 record, while the Cardinals rallied from a 1-6 start to finish 8-8, but both teams missed out on the Super Bowl, which was won by the Giants.

The 2011 NFL season was notable for record passing yards and the Cardinals' four overtime victories.

#OTD The Baltimore Ravens scripted a historic comeback against the Cardinals, whilst setting an NFL record (Image credit: X/@Ravens)

#ThisDayThatYear: Ravens make a historic comeback against Cardinals in 2011

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:19 pm Oct 30, 202401:19 pm

What's the story On October 30, 2011, the Baltimore Ravens mounted an incredible comeback against the Arizona Cardinals, erasing a 24-3 deficit to win 30-27. This victory was significant as it marked the fifth time in 2011 that teams had rallied from at least 20 points down to win in a single season. (The most in a single NFL season) We decode the game and the season.

Game recap

Ravens make a historic comeback, set NFL record

In a thrilling comeback, the Ravens erased a 24-3 deficit to defeat the Cardinals 30-27. Quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 336 yards, while Anquan Boldin caught seven passes for 145 yards. RB Ray Rice scored three touchdowns, leading Baltimore's second-half surge. This victory marked the fifth time in the season a team overcame a 20-point deficit, setting a new NFL record.

2011 Ravens

Highlights of Baltimore's 2011 season

In the 2011 season, the Ravens finished with a 12-4 record, capturing the AFC North title and reaching the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Under HC John Harbaugh, the Ravens avenged their 2010 playoff loss to the Steelers and participated in the first "Harbaugh Bowl" on Thanksgiving. Their postseason ended in the AFC Championship, losing to the Patriots, 20-23.

2011 NFL season

Recap of one of the historic NFL seasons

The 2011 NFL season, the 92nd in league history, ended with Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012, where the Giants defeated the Patriots. A 130-day lockout caused the cancellation of only the Hall of Fame Game. Additionally, this season featured record passing yards, with Brees at 5,476 and Brady at 5,235, as teams averaged 229.7 passing yards per game, setting a new record.

2011 Cardinals

Cardinals' 2011 season recap

The 2011 season was the Cardinals' 92nd in the NFL. After starting 1-6, they rallied to win seven of their last nine games, including a stunning upset over the 49ers. They finished with an 8-8 regular-season record but went on to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year. However, the Cardinals set an NFL record with four overtime victories during the season.