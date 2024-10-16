Summarize Simplifying... In short The Vikings have made some key acquisitions recently. They've brought back Super Bowl Champion Akers for depth, signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a $10 million contract, and drafted linebacker Dallas Turner.

Despite a hip injury, running back Aaron Jones, formerly of the Packers, has also joined the team, adding to their offensive prowess.

These moves are expected to significantly bolster the Vikings' lineup. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Texans have traded RB Cam Akers back to the Vikings within 12 months (Image credit: X/@brgridiron)

NFL: Presenting list of crucial players acquired by the Vikings

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:10 pm Oct 16, 202407:10 pm

What's the story Houston Texans RB Cam Akers was recently traded back to the Minnesota Vikings within 12 months. After speculation surrounding Akers' trade, the deal finally came through. Houston receive a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick. With this, the Vikings have added some important depth to their running backs room and a 2026 seventh-round pick. We present crucial players who NFL side Vikings have signed recently.

#1

Cam Akers - Running back

Akers was recently traded back to the Vikings. He was traded to Houston after the return of Texans' Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce from injuries. With Aaron Jones injured, Akers adds valuable depth. Notably, he is a Super Bowl Champion (LVI) with the Los Angeles Rams. Over 41 regular-season games, Akers has rushed for 1,728 yards on 438 carries, scoring 12 touchdowns.

#2

Stephon Gilmore - Cornerback

On August 18, 2024, the Vikings signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a one-year, $10 million contract, with $7 million guaranteed. Reuniting with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, this marked his fifth team in five seasons. In five games with Minnesota, Gilmore has recorded 20 combined tackles. Across his career, he has totaled 581 combined tackles, 32 interceptions, and one sack in 170 regular season games.

#3

Dallas Turner - Linebacker

The Vikings selected Turner 17th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He made an impact in his debut, recording a sack against the Giants. Through four games, he has six combined tackles and one tackle for loss. Turner started his first game for Alabama as a freshman against Texas A&M, and in 2022, he scored a touchdown on an 11-yard fumble recovery against Tennessee.

#4

Aaron Jones - Running back

On March 12, 2024, Aaron Jones signed with the Vikings after being released by the Packers following seven seasons marking another blockbuster move for the Vikings. This year, he's recorded 64 carries for 321 yards and one touchdown in four games but is sidelined with a hip injury. Overall, Jones has 1,248 carries for 6,290 yards and 46 touchdowns across 102 regular-season games.