India's first Dolby Cinema launched in Pune

The first Dolby Cinema in India was inaugurated at City Pride Multiplex, Kharadi, Pune on Thursday, July 3. The immersive entertainment company has plans to open five more such theaters in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Ullikal, and Kochi. "We have thoughtfully designed the entire cinema down to the last detail...for an unparalleled movie experience," said Michael Archer of Dolby Laboratories in a media statement.

Features Hall designed for an unparalleled movie experience The Pune Dolby Cinema will have a seating capacity of 310 people in 14 rows. It will be the only cinema hall in India with a Dolby Vision dual 4K laser projection system, which enhances visuals and vivid details. The interior is designed to complement this unique audiovisual experience with premium seating arrangements and dynamic lighting.

Partnership 'Pune's passion for premium entertainment...' Pushkaraj Chaphalkar, Dolby's partner at City Pride Multiplexes, expressed pride in expanding their collaboration with Dolby. He said, "Pune's passion for premium entertainment makes it the ideal home for this experience." The new Dolby Cinema at City Pride Kharadi joins the global network of such theaters in cities like London, Tokyo, and New York. It will open with the premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth on Friday.