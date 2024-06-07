Next Article

Japan introduces new dating app to boost declining birth rates

By Chanshimla Varah 05:07 pm Jun 07, 2024

What's the story Japan's concerning national birth rate has forced its government to launch a unique solution: a dating app. With only 727,277 births recorded last year in a population of 123.9 million, the fertility rate has dropped from 1.26 to 1.20. The government hopes that "Tokyo Futari Story," an AI-matchmaking app currently in its testing phase, will encourage marriage and subsequently increase birth rates.

New measures

Government initiatives to address Japan's population decline

Experts fear the drop is projected to last at least several decades. Nevertheless, the government is working quickly to mitigate the effects, launching new agencies with a specific focus on this issue. These include expanding child care facilities, offering housing subsidies to parents, and even incentivizing couples in certain towns to have children. The "Tokyo Futari Story" app is part of these efforts, designed as "the first step" toward marriage.

App features

'Tokyo Futari Story': A step toward marriage

The government-run dating app uses an AI-matchmaking system to connect users based on a "values diagnostic test." The app's website encourages users to see it as the first step in their marriage journey. It is currently in its early testing phase and is expected to be fully operational later this year. The app requires users to be single, over 18, and have a desire to get married.

User support

How to sign up

To use the dating app, users must sign a letter indicating their willingness to marry and provide papers demonstrating that they are legally single. They also need to produce a tax certificate slip that shows their annual pay. "We learned that 70% of people who want to get married aren't actively joining events or apps to look for a partner. We want to give them a gentle push to find one," a government official said.

Musk's reaction

Elon Musk commends Japan's approach to fertility crisis

The innovative approach of the Japanese government has caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk. He expressed his approval on X, stating, "I'm glad the government of Japan recognizes the importance of this matter." The CEO of Tesla Motors is the father of 11 children from three different women. The X owner has three children with musician Grimes, twins with tech executive Shivon Zilis, and five children, including twins and triplets, with ex-wife Justine Wilson.