The spacesuit offers enhanced mobility and advanced helmet with heads-up display

SpaceX unveils innovative spacesuit for first commercial astronaut spacewalk

By Akash Pandey 02:09 pm May 06, 2024

What's the story SpaceX has introduced an innovative spacesuit, specifically designed for the first-ever commercial astronaut spacewalk during Polaris Dawn—a planned private human spaceflight mission scheduled to launch this year. The company shared a brief video providing an in-depth view of the Extravehicular Activity (EVA) suit and its state-of-the-art features. The suit showcases enhanced mobility, a technologically advanced helmet with a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and camera. It also incorporates innovative thermal management fabrics/materials derived from Falcon 9's interstage and Dragon spacecraft's trunk.

Enhanced features of SpaceX's new EVA suit

The new EVA suit represents an upgrade from the current Intra Vehicular Activity (IVA) suit used on Dragon human spaceflight missions. It boasts enhanced mobility due to new materials, fabrication techniques, and innovative joint designs useful for astronauts in pressurized situations. The helmet of this suit is 3D-printed and includes a new visor to minimize glare. The HUD and camera on the helmet provide data on suit pressure, temperature, and relative humidity.

A departure from conventional design

The new SpaceX suit represents a significant departure from traditional spacesuits used for International Space Station (ISS) spacewalks. Unlike conventional suits, it does not include a backpack, resulting in a more streamlined design. The backpack on the extravehicular mobility unit (EMU) used by ISS astronauts typically houses crucial life support systems such as power, air, and cooling. Instead, the SpaceX suit will be connected to an umbilical that supplies these systems from within the spacecraft itself.

SpaceX's vision for future multiplanetary life

SpaceX aims to advance human space exploration and colonization. In the video release, the Elon Musk-owned company stated that "building a base on the Moon and a city on Mars will require millions of spacesuits." "The development of this suit and the execution of the spacewalk will be important steps toward a scalable design for spacesuits on future long-duration missions as life becomes multiplanetary."

Polaris Dawn mission: A new era of private spacewalks

The launch date for the entirely private Polaris Dawn mission remains unconfirmed but is expected to take place this year, potentially in summer. The mission will involve a Falcon 9 propelling a Crew Dragon and four non-professional astronauts into orbit approximately 700km above Earth. Two crew members from Polaris Dawn will conduct the first-ever commercial spacewalk using the new spacesuits.

Evaluating the performance of SpaceX's new spacesuit

The upcoming spacewalk is anticipated to last several hours and will evaluate various aspects of the EVA suit, particularly its performance in microgravity conditions. Jared Isaacman, who previously journeyed to space in SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission in 2021, will lead the Polaris Dawn mission. This earlier mission was also facilitated by SpaceX and featured a modified Crew Dragon spacecraft with a glass dome providing breathtaking views of Earth.