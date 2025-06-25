Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collects ₹75cr in 5 days
What's the story
Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has reportedly crossed the ₹70cr mark within five days of its release. The movie earned a total collection of ₹75.15cr by Tuesday, according to a Sacnilk report. Despite witnessing a drop in collections on Monday, the film managed to maintain its momentum with steady earnings on Tuesday.
Box office trend
Film collected around ₹50cr during its opening weekend
The film collected around ₹50cr during its opening weekend. However, it witnessed a sharp decline on Monday after a strong performance over the weekend. The movie's collection dropped by more than 60% to just ₹8.5cr across all languages (Hindi: ₹8.4cr; Tamil: ₹0.05cr; Telugu: ₹0.05cr). Despite this drop, the film's total collection has now reached an impressive ₹75.15cr as per early estimates for Tuesday's earnings of another ₹8.5cr.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'
Directed by R.S. Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The film stars Khan as Gulshan Arora, a suspended basketball coach facing legal issues. He is assigned community service to coach a team of intellectually disabled athletes for an upcoming national basketball tournament. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.