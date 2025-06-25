Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collects ₹75cr in 5 days

Box office trend

The film collected around ₹50cr during its opening weekend. However, it witnessed a sharp decline on Monday after a strong performance over the weekend. The movie's collection dropped by more than 60% to just ₹8.5cr across all languages (Hindi: ₹8.4cr; Tamil: ₹0.05cr; Telugu: ₹0.05cr). Despite this drop, the film's total collection has now reached an impressive ₹75.15cr as per early estimates for Tuesday's earnings of another ₹8.5cr.