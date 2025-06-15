What's the story

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam that shook the nation.

The attack took place on April 22, after which tensions rose between India and Pakistan. However, a ceasefire was called after a few days of conflict.

Speaking to India TV, Khan said, "The terror attack was cruel. It only demonstrates the terrorists' cowardice that they entered our country and fired bullets at common men."