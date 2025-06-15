'Didn't step out...for days'—Aamir says he was 'depressed' post-Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam that shook the nation.
The attack took place on April 22, after which tensions rose between India and Pakistan. However, a ceasefire was called after a few days of conflict.
Speaking to India TV, Khan said, "The terror attack was cruel. It only demonstrates the terrorists' cowardice that they entered our country and fired bullets at common men."
Statement
Why did it take Khan time to talk about it
"You or I could've also been there. They asked their religion and then fired bullets. What does that mean," he added.
"I'm not on social media. People react instantly to these events there."
"Like every Indian, there was a lot of anger and pain in my heart too. In fact, I was so depressed I didn't step out of my home for days."
Patriotism
My work shows my patriotism, says Khan
When asked if he's only speaking up now because of Sitaare Zameen Par approaching on June 20, he said, "If I speak about our forces delivering a befitting response, then am I doing something wrong?"
"Should I think about the film or about our forces at that time?"
"My patriotism reflects in my work. Watch Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, Sarfarosh. I don't think any other actor has done more patriotic films than I have," he said.