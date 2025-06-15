What's the story

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, known for his work in the Hindi television industry, recently opened up about his participation in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that this is his first-ever reality show!

"I would have never compromised my self-respect or dignity at any cost...the popular ones in particular are ridiculous in nature!" he said about his previous reluctance to join reality shows.