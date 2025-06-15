Why Sudhanshu joined 'The Traitors' despite finding reality shows 'ridiculous'?
What's the story
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, known for his work in the Hindi television industry, recently opened up about his participation in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that this is his first-ever reality show!
"I would have never compromised my self-respect or dignity at any cost...the popular ones in particular are ridiculous in nature!" he said about his previous reluctance to join reality shows.
Show selection
What convinced him to join 'The Traitors'
Despite his initial reservations, Pandey was intrigued by The Traitors after learning about its unique format from BBC producers.
"When the offer for The Traitors came in from BBC, my first reply to them was that if it was anyway close to 'that' reality show, then I won't be doing it," he said.
"They convinced me as they explained the format to me... That is when things moved forward."
Show appeal
Did he get offers for shows like 'Bigg Boss?'
Pandey was also shown videos of the original version of The Traitors, which is an award-winning format. He found it appealing since it was a mind game, and felt the show would serve as a good challenge for him.
When asked if he had received offers from other reality shows like Bigg Boss in the past, he replied, "Yes, all of them. And not once but many times!"
Role
Will there be more explosive moments from him?
In the 3 episodes of The Traitors that have aired so far, Pandey has been seen as quite subtle and soft-spoken.
When asked if viewers can expect more camera-grabbing moments from him in the upcoming episodes, he said, "You'll have to watch it to know whether or not there are going to be fireworks from my side."
The next 3 episodes of the show are set to release on June 19 at 8:00pm on Amazon Prime Video.