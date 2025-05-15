Ananya to begin filming 'Call Me Bae 2' this year
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of Ananya Panday's popular web series Call Me Bae will begin filming this year.
The news was confirmed by the series's Harleen, Lisa Mishra.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Mishra revealed the cast is excited to get together and start shooting.
She said returning to set was exciting, "We are begging to be back on the sets! Our director left us an environment where everyone was an equal and everyone ended up being friends."
Sequel details
'Call Me Bae' Season 2 will continue Bella's journey
Call Me Bae's first season premiered in 2024 and became a fan favorite instantly. The series tracks the life of Bella (Panday), a rich woman who moves to Mumbai to start afresh after a failed marriage.
Season two will resume Bella's story, delving into resilience and reinvention in the crowded city.
The ensemble cast features Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur.
Other projects
Mishra also stars in Netflix's 'The Royals'
Mishra's recent stint as Nikki in Netflix's The Royals has also been making waves.
The show, which was released last week, featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, has been captivating audiences with its dramatic storyline.
The Royals is a romantic comedy about a charming Indian prince who must save his family's palace. He joins forces with a self-made CEO whose startup specializes in revamping heritage homes into luxury B&Bs. But as their business grows, so does a romance between them.