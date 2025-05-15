What's the story

The much-anticipated second season of Ananya Panday's popular web series Call Me Bae will begin filming this year.

The news was confirmed by the series's Harleen, Lisa Mishra.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Mishra revealed the cast is excited to get together and start shooting.

She said returning to set was exciting, "We are begging to be back on the sets! Our director left us an environment where everyone was an equal and everyone ended up being friends."