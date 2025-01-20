What's the story

Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina are in talks for Imtiaz Ali's next romantic film, according to Filmfare.

The actors have reportedly completed their look tests but these are yet to be confirmed.

An insider told the portal, "Both Vedang and Ananya have done auditions or looks tests for Imtiaz's film. They are not finalized yet."

"This is a big project and we believe there are other stars being considered as well."