Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina might headline Imtiaz Ali's next: Report
What's the story
Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina are in talks for Imtiaz Ali's next romantic film, according to Filmfare.
The actors have reportedly completed their look tests but these are yet to be confirmed.
An insider told the portal, "Both Vedang and Ananya have done auditions or looks tests for Imtiaz's film. They are not finalized yet."
"This is a big project and we believe there are other stars being considered as well."
Casting speculation
Other Bollywood stars may join the cast
The source further revealed that other big Bollywood names are also being eyed for Ali's film.
Despite the ambiguity, there is a strong belief that Panday and Raina will eventually be a part of this project.
"Some big names from Bollywood have been approached for this film," the insider added. "We're confident that Vedang and Ananya will eventually come together for this film."
Future projects
Panday's potential role in 'Gully Boy 2' and upcoming film
Apart from Ali's film, Panday is also rumored to be cast opposite Vicky Kaushal in Gully Boy 2. The sequel will reportedly be directed by Arjun Varain Singh, who previously collaborated with Panday on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
Meanwhile, she is confirmed to star opposite Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in Karan Johar's upcoming untitled film, which is set for a March release.
Career progression
Raina's journey from OTT debut to potential big project
On the other hand, Raina first made headlines with his OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. He then made his big-screen debut with Jigra (2024), where he played the brother of Alia Bhatt's character. The role catapulted his acting career.
Now, being eyed for Ali's film marks yet another milestone in Raina's budding career.
An official announcement regarding the project is awaited.