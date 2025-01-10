What's the story

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan is gearing up for his debut in the historical drama Azaad, slated for release on January 17.

Even before his first film hits theaters, Aaman has been cast as the lead in an upcoming horror-comedy titled Jhalak, reported Pinkvilla.

The film marks the second collaboration between Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, following their hit supernatural thriller Shaitaan.