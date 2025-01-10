Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman to lead horror-comedy 'Jhalak': Report
What's the story
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan is gearing up for his debut in the historical drama Azaad, slated for release on January 17.
Even before his first film hits theaters, Aaman has been cast as the lead in an upcoming horror-comedy titled Jhalak, reported Pinkvilla.
The film marks the second collaboration between Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, following their hit supernatural thriller Shaitaan.
Film details
'Jhalak' to blend horror and comedy
Jhalak, a horror-comedy film, promises to give viewers both chills and giggles, and, interestingly, it is also based on a true story.
The film will be helmed by Umang Vyas, who directed the critically acclaimed Gujarati film Jhamkudi. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of Munjya, has also come on board.
The movie is currently in pre-production and shooting is expected to begin soon.
Production insights
'Jhalak' is a project close to our hearts: Pathak
The production of Jhalak is being handled by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.
Speaking about the project, Devgn reportedly said, "After Shaitaan, we wanted to explore a genre that brings together the best of horror and comedy. Jhalak offers the perfect blend."
Panorama Studios Chairman Pathak echoed the same sentiment, adding they are confident this film will strike a chord with viewers by blending fear and laughter in an unforgettable way.