Sky Force is reportedly set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions during the 1960s-70s.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur.

Upon wrapping up the film last year, Kewlani expressed his gratitude and said, "I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on Sky Force."

"The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life."