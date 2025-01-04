Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya look battle-ready in 'Sky Force' motion poster
What's the story
Jio Studios and Maddock Films have unveiled the motion poster of their upcoming film, Sky Force.
The poster, which stars Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, promises a story of bravery and commitment.
The film's tagline says, "Some missions end, while others last a lifetime."
The patriotic drama is based on India's first lethal airstrike and the trailer will be released on Sunday (January 5).
Twitter Post
Check out the motion poster here
This New Year, soar into the skies with #SkyForce ✈️ – the untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike ever.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 4, 2025
Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 24th January 2025. pic.twitter.com/LsoBwvbANq
Film backdrop
'Sky Force' set against Indo-Pak tensions of 1960s-70s
Sky Force is reportedly set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions during the 1960s-70s.
The film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur.
Upon wrapping up the film last year, Kewlani expressed his gratitude and said, "I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on Sky Force."
"The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life."
Cast details
'Sky Force' features an ensemble cast and renowned action choreographer
Along with Kumar and Pahariya, Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.
The movie is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Amar Kaushik.
The action sequences have been choreographed by Craig Macrae, known for Mad Max: Fury Road and Jawan, among others.
The film will be released on January 24.