'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' bounces back; nears ₹150cr after Day 6

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:45 am Nov 07, 202410:45 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, is maintaining its box office dominance. Despite a minor drop in earnings on weekdays, the film was able to earn ₹10.5cr on Wednesday (Day 6), according to early estimates. This has taken its total domestic collection to ₹148.5cr within six days of its release.

Collection details

It saw a decrease in collections over the week

The film had a strong opening, earning ₹35.5cr on its first day, and quickly joined the coveted ₹100cr club. The earnings for the subsequent days were as follows: Day 2 (₹37cr), Day 3 (₹33.5cr), Day 4 (₹18cr), and Day 5 (₹14cr). Although there has been a gradual dip in the weekday haul, we can expect it to turn tides from Friday. Interestingly, its daily box office collection triumphed over competitor Singham Again for the first time on Wednesday.

Franchise continuation

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the 3rd installment of popular franchise

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest installment in the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The original film featured Akshay Kumar in a lead role, with Aaryan stepping in for the sequel and reprising his role as Rooh Baba in this third part. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has been received well by audiences and critics alike.