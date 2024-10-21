Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is nearing completion, with a runtime similar to its predecessor at over 2.30 hours.

What's the story The much-anticipated horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, will release this Diwali on November 1. Recently, a report by Pinkvilla mentioned that the final cut of the film, including the start and end credits, has been locked at two hours and 38 minutes. The film is the third installment in the fan-favorite Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The film is now in the last leg of post-production and the makers are looking to submit it to the censors soon. An insider told the publication that the runtime of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is similar to the first film in the series, which was two hours and 39 minutes long. The source also emphasized that this third installment continues to mix horror with comedy and drama, powered by a strong storyline.

In the trade sector, distributors of both Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, are competing for prime-time showcasing and better screen space. While Singham Again has demanded 60 to 62% of showcasing, the team behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is pushing for equal screens across all regions. This competition between the two films is only going to get fiercer as Diwali approaches.