'Do Aur Do Pyaar' trailer: Tale of love, lies, twists

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited trailer for the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar has finally been released! Featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead, the clip humorously delves into the lives of two couples and the intricate relationship between them. Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film presents Balan in a new light, diverging from her typically intense roles. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Trailer

Sneak peek into the plot through the trailer

In the captivating over two-minute trailer, tensions run high as Balan and Gandhi's characters navigate the complexities of their marital relationship. The couple's frustrations are palpable as they grapple with their own secret affairs, entangled with other partners portrayed by D'Cruz and Ramamurthy. As the trailer unfolds, a comedic whirlwind ensues, as the estranged couple reignites the passion in their marriages, leaving their extramarital affairs in turmoil.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the trailer here

Buzz

Earlier, a soulful number 'Tu Hai Kahaan' gained traction

The film marks the directorial debut of Thakurta and is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. Recently, the film garnered attention due to its soulful number Tu Hai Kahaan, crooned by Lucky Ali. The pop singer makes a comeback to Bollywood after nine years with this song, collaborating with the Indian rock band The Local Train.

Soundtrack

This is why the film's album is making headlines

Apart from Ali, the film's soundtrack features several noteworthy names. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa, Paras Thakur (The Local Train), Trina Mukherjee, Manoj Yadav, Ankur Tewari, Abhiruchi Chand, Azazul Haque, and Subhajit. With an array of renowned singers such as Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, Ananya Birla, and Tushar Joshi among others lending their voices, the soundtrack is poised to be a musical treat for audiences. The film will be released on April 19.

Upcoming ventures

Quick look at cast's upcoming projects

Balan, who was last seen in the suspense-filled 2023 film Neeyat, is also part of the upcoming highly-anticipated horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She will be reprising her role of Manjulika from the 2007 installment. Gandhi—who recently starred in Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express—is preparing for his next Phule. Meanwhile, the forthcoming romance drama marks a significant milestone for D'Cruz as it is her second project after becoming a mother.