'Do Aur Do Pyaar' releases on April 19

'Tu Hai Kahaan': Lucky Ali-The Local Train bring back nostalgia

By Aikantik Bag 02:15 pm Apr 02, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Lucky Ali is a generation-defining talent and the pop singer is back in Bollywood after nine years with the song Tu Hai Kahaan from the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The quirky romantic comedy is set to release on April 19 and the film also marks the much-awaited comeback of the Indian rock band The Local Train. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring acclaimed actors Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Production

More about the song and the film

The song Tu Hai Kahaan has been composed and penned by the band which was on a break after their super successful albumVaaqif (2018). The song poignantly portrays some intimate moments between the protagonists Balan and Gandhi. The movie is based on the 2017 film The Lovers. The film has been helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta in her directorial debut and bankrolled by Applause Entertainment.

Twitter Post

