Box office: Tabu-Kareena-Kriti's 'Crew' nears ₹50cr milestone

By Tanvi Gupta 01:02 pm Apr 06, 202401:02 pm

What's the story The comedy heist drama Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, is in no mood to slow down. Released last Friday, the film made a remarkable debut, with domestic earnings surpassing ₹9cr. Despite experiencing a slight dip on the sixth and seventh days, Crew bounced back on Friday (day 8), adding ₹3.60cr to its domestic tally. Now, it is just a few crores shy from reaching the coveted ₹50cr milestone.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew revolves around three air hostesses who become entangled in a web of lies when they embark on a daring heist. The film has reportedly been released across 2,000 theaters and has premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1,100 locations. Now, Crew is racing against time before two big Bollywood films—Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan—take over the box office on Wednesday (April 10).

Crew started strong on its first day, earning ₹9.25cr domestically. The second and third days saw a rise in collections to ₹9.75cr and ₹10.5cr, respectively. However, the fourth to seventh days witnessed a gradual decline, with earnings of ₹4.2cr, ₹3.75cr, ₹3.3cr, and finally ₹3cr on the seventh day before bouncing back on the eighth day with an earning of ₹3.60cr. With this, the film's total now stands at ₹47.35cr.

On Friday, Crew recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.30%, with the highest turnout observed during the night shows at 23.32%. Despite facing tough competition from Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam drama Aadujeevitham—released last Thursday—Crew has managed to maintain its stronghold. In comparison, the survival drama accumulated ₹2.7cr domestically on Friday, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹49.7cr, edging ahead of Crew.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms by Ektaa Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network by Rhea Kapoor, Crew boasts a star-studded supporting ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda alongside the three leading ladies. The film has reportedly grossed over ₹87cr ($11M) worldwide and is ranked as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. Read our Crew review here.