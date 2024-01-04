Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Yash's 'Toxic': Report

By Aikantik Bag

Kareena Kapoor Khan might star in Yash's 'Toxic'

Rocking star Yash is a force of nature and the expectations surrounding his upcoming film Toxic are at a peak. Ever since the upcoming actioner was announced, fans have been wondering about its female lead. Reports are rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached for the role in the upcoming Geetu Mohandas directorial.

Release date and other details

As per India Today, the film's creators are eager to bring Kapoor Khan on board, believing her star power will draw a wider audience and elevate the movie's status. If all goes well, this will mark her first foray into the South Indian film industry and her inaugural collaboration with Yash. Recently, Yash shared the title teaser of the film too. Slated for release on April 10, 2025, the film will be produced by KVN Productions.

Check the announcement teaser here

