By Tanvi Gupta 11:27 am Apr 06, 202411:27 am

What's the story In the world of Bridgerton, steamy love scenes have become the norm, captivating audiences since the show's debut on Netflix in 2020. As anticipation builds for Season 3, cast member Nicola Coughlan has shared a unique tidbit from her negotiations with the streaming giant. In an interview, the 37-year-old actor revealed that she arranged for an alternate cut of episodes devoid of "more mature content." Her motive? To ensure her parents could comfortably enjoy the series.

'It's literally written into my contract': Coughlan confirmed 'PG' agreement

In a conversation with SiriusXM Hits 1, Coughlan confirmed that she had requested a "PG version" of the show. Clarifying that this wasn't a joke, she also revealed securing a contractual provision that guarantees the creation of an alternative cut with milder language. "It's literally written into my contract. People think I'm saying it as a joke," she said, adding, "We grew up Irish Catholic. That's just not how we vibe."

'She was like, 'What is this': Coughlan recalled mother's reaction

Coughlan shared her mother's initial reaction to the series, which is known for its early inclusion of explicit content. She recounted: "When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn't know it was going to be saucy. And then you get a bottom—Jonathan Bailey's lovely bottom—about two minutes into the first episode. And she was like, 'What is this?'" "But then now she thinks it's fantastic and really funny."

Coughlan's character takes center stage in S03

After her appearances in the first two seasons, Coughlan's character, Lady Penelope, is set to play a more significant role in the third season. In the upcoming episodes, Penelope will be pursued by Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton. The third season is slated for release in two parts—with the first segment premiering on May 16 and the second installment following on June 13.

Know everything about 'Bridgerton'

Set in the Regency-era London's ton, Bridgerton is a journey through the social season of the early 1800s. Created by Chris Van Dusen and based on Julia Quinn's beloved book series, it marks production company Shondaland's first scripted venture for Netflix. Centered around the eponymous Bridgerton family, it delves into the lives of marriageable youth from the nobility as they navigate the competitive world of high society. Adding to its universe, a spin-off—Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—was released in 2023.