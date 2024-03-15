Next Article

Sydney Sweeney returns to 'Euphoria' S03: Meet other confirmed cast

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Mar 15, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Sydney Sweeney is on a roll! Amid a busy year promoting her films Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, the actor recently shared that she's set to join the cast of HBO's acclaimed series Euphoria for its third season. She confirmed her involvement during a conversation with MTV's Josh Horowitz, stating, "I always feel like I go home." Scheduled to premiere in 2025, here's every confirmed cast member of Euphoria S03.

#1

Zendaya will be back as Rue Bennett

In the upcoming season, Sweeney will reprise her role as Cassie, a kind-hearted yet deeply troubled girl with abandonment issues, while the leading lady, Zendaya, reprises her role as Rue Bennett. Rue grapples with her mental health struggles, including bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression, after losing her father at a young age. Her internal battles and addiction make her a challenge even for her own family.

#2

Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs)

Jacob Elordi continues to dominate the headlines with his striking looks and his recent notable role in Saltburn. The news is that he will also return to Euphoria. Portraying Nate Jacobs, Elordi is, in many ways, the series' complex antagonist, depicted as quick-tempered, immature, and misogynistic. As the quarterback of the football team and son of a prominent figure in town, Nate's tumultuous behavior stems from the trauma inflicted by his father, Cal Jacobs's sexual acts.

Other cast members

Other prominent actors set to reprise their roles

Several prominent actors are set to reprise their roles, including Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Maude Apatow as Lexi, and Storm Reid as Rue's sister, Gia. Additionally, viewers can expect appearances from Nika King as Leslie, Austin Abrams as Ethan, Colman Domingo as Ali, and Dominic Fike as Elliot. However, it's unlikely we'll see Javon Walton return as Ashtray, Fez's little brother, following his character's apparent demise in the series finale.

Recap

What can you expect from S03?

The story of Euphoria centers around a group of teenagers as they navigate drugs, love, social media, and money during their formative years. In Season 3, viewers can anticipate the fallout from Rue's revelation about her struggle with drug use. Additionally, tensions between Cassie and Maddy are likely to escalate following Cassie's involvement with Nate, Maddy's ex-boyfriend. The aftermath of Nate's decision to expose his sexual predator father, Cal, to the authorities is expected to unfold.

Insights

Forthcoming season will be without Angus Cloud

The upcoming season of Euphoria will be the first without Angus Cloud, who tragically died at 25 in July 2023, due to an accidental drug overdose. Cloud portrayed Fez's character in the series. Sweeney had previously paid homage to her late co-star on Instagram, writing, "Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter." "This heartache is real, and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run."