Why Miami was perfect for Taylor Swift's tour final leg
Pop superstar Taylor Swift recently revealed the reason behind her choice of Miami to kick off the final leg of her Eras Tour. The tour, which started in March 2023, has been called one of the most profitable music tours ever. Performing at Miami's Rock Hard Stadium on Sunday (October 20), she revealed her selection criteria, clips of which have gone viral.
'So there was only one conclusion...'
Swift told her audience she wanted to end her tour with an audience that would sing along to "every single song" passionately. She said, "We decided, if we're going to end this tour, eventually it has to happen, we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate, enthusiastic." "So there was only one conclusion for how to kick off this last leg, and that is Miami."
Swift's surprise guest and personal moments in Miami
The Miami concert also saw a surprise appearance by Florence Welch, who joined Swift on stage to perform their song Florida from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The collaboration highlighted their strong bond beyond professional ties. Ahead of the show, Swift shared a video of herself in the empty stadium with one of her three cats, Olivia. She captioned it "Back in the office" and added GloRilla and Sexxy Red's track WATCHU KNO ABOUT ME.
Swift's personal life and future tour plans
During breaks between tours, Swift has been hanging out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, attending his football games and going on romantic trips. They were recently spotted on dinner outings in New York City and have been captured on a double date with Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. After Miami, Swift will perform in New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Canada before wrapping up her Eras Tour in December.