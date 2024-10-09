'Aadujeevitham' soundtrack was one minute short of Grammy criteria!

AR Rahman's 'Aadujeevitham' missed Grammy for this one small reason!

By Isha Sharma 01:10 pm Oct 09, 202401:10 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman revealed why the soundtrack for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) didn't qualify for the Grammy Awards. The film was disqualified as its soundtrack was one minute short of the required length. "I did Goat Life for Blessy [director]." We released four tracks and because it was one minute less or something, it didn't qualify for the Grammy entry," Rahman explained.

Future plans

Rahman's future aspirations for Grammy and Oscar awards

When asked about his future plans of winning more Grammy and Oscar Awards, Rahman said, "My picture was not to win anymore. But, it could be. We are submitting from now." He added that he is currently working with the Better Band and spoke about the many criteria needed for Grammy consideration.

Career highlights

Rahman's previous works and recent National Award win

Rahman also revealed that he did not send the soundtracks of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and Part 2 for Grammy consideration last year. He recently bagged the National Award for Best Music Director (Background Music) for Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The award was given to him by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday. Rahman's last project was Dhanush's second directorial venture, Raayan. His upcoming projects include Chhaava, and Thug Life, among others.