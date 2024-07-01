In brief Simplifying... In brief Will Smith, known for his recent Oscar incident, has made a fiery comeback to music at the BET Awards, delivering an inspiring performance of his first new song since 2017.

Will Smith sets BET Awards ablaze with 'You Can...' performance

By Tanvi Gupta 01:44 pm Jul 01, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Four-time Grammy winner, actor, and rapper Will Smith made a dramatic return to music at the 2024 BET Awards. He debuted his new single You Can Make It, featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir, just two days after its release. The performance was marked by an unexpected appearance from gospel icon Kirk Franklin, who delivered a spoken-word sermon. The song concluded with an uplifting message delivered by Smith and a group of backup singers.

Smith's infamous slapping of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars reverberated globally. Since then, the 55-year-old artist has redirected his focus toward music, making a splashing comeback with his first new song since 2017's Get Lit. The disgraceful incident happened when host Rock joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying he couldn't wait to see her "star in GI Jane 2," indirectly hinting at her shaved head. Smith responded to the joke by striking the comedian onstage.

'I'm here to tell you you can make it...'

Surrounded by a blazing ring of fire, Smith delivered a message before launching into song: "I don't know who needs to hear this right now, but whatever's going on in your life, I'm here to tell you you can make it." Transitioning into a rap, Smith proclaimed, "The harder you fall, the higher you soar." Smith's electrifying performance garnered enthusiastic support from his wife, Pinkett-Smith, and their children Willow and Jaden.

Take a look at this dramatic performance by Smith

When Smith shared the inspiration behind his new single

Smith revealed the inspiration behind his new track in an Instagram video. He expressed, "Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me—to lift me and help me grow." Smith hopes that his music can bring joy and light to others. He had previously hinted at working on new music and a potential album titled Dance in Your Darkest Moments. Singer Teddy Swims also confirmed collaborating with Smith on a song.

Smith's recent performances and success in cinema

Before his performance at the BET Awards, Smith had recently joined DJ Jazzy Jeff at the "Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop," performing a medley of hits. The duo is celebrated as the first rap act to win a Grammy in 1989 for Parents Just Don't Understand. Concurrently, Smith has been enjoying success in cinema with his latest film Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossing nearly $332M worldwide, making it the ninth-highest-grossing film of the year.