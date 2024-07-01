In brief Simplifying... In brief Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan are set to portray a married couple in the upcoming film 'Vidaa Muyarchi', which is expected to conclude filming by August for a Diwali release.

The movie, featuring high-action sequences shot in Azerbaijan, also stars Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Arjun Sarja, with a potential role for Sanjay Dutt.

The film is a Lyca Productions project, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajith Kumar's upcoming film faces delays

Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan to play husband-wife in 'Vidaa Muyarchi'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:34 pm Jul 01, 202401:34 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated Tamil film, Vidaa Muyarchi, featuring Ajith Kumar has been in the news due to its multiple delays. The shooting is currently taking place on the outskirts of Azerbaijan. The first-look poster showcasing Ajith in a commanding avatar was recently unveiled, hinting at a potential 2024 release. According to Suresh Chandra, Ajith's manager, Ajith and co-star Trisha Krishnan will portray a married couple, with Ajith's character being caring and loving toward Krishnan.

Production details

'Vidaa Muyarchi' shooting schedule and release plans

The filming of Vidaa Muyarchi is expected to wrap up by early August, with the makers aiming for a Diwali release. Krishnan is scheduled to join the ongoing shoot around July 2 or 3, as other artists finish their parts. The Azerbaijan location reportedly plays a crucial role in the film, hosting high-octane action sequences featuring Kumar.

Cast details

Star-studded cast and crew of 'Vidaa Muyarchi'

Vidaa Muyarchi boasts a star-studded cast including Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Arjun Sarja in significant roles. Sanjay Dutt has been approached for a substantial part, though an official announcement is yet to be made. The film is being financed by Lyca Productions under the supervision of Subaskaran Allirajah, with Anirudh Ravichander providing the music score.