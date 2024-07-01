In brief Simplifying... In brief Meghan Markle is set to launch a new podcast with Lemonada Media in 2025, following the end of her $20M Spotify deal.

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:05 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly planning to involve her celebrity friends and former Suits co-stars in her upcoming podcast with Lemonada Media. According to PR expert Kayley Cornelius, Markle may "call in favors from her remaining friends and work through their networks." Among those she might consider are long-term friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Suits colleagues Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce.

Podcast launch

Markle's new podcast set to debut in 2025

Earlier this year, Markle inked a deal with Lemonada Media to launch a new podcast, set to debut in 2025. This follows Spotify's decision not to renew the $20M deal for a second season of her previous podcast, Archetypes. In a statement, Markle expressed her excitement about joining Lemonada and supporting a female-founded company known for its thought-provoking and entertaining podcasts.

Shrinking circle

Sussexes reportedly losing friends in the entertainment industry

Despite Markle's plans for her new podcast, reports suggest that the Sussexes's circle of friends in the industry is dwindling. Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, told Closer that "Harry and Meghan's circle is getting smaller and smaller," with some A-list stars allegedly distancing themselves from the couple. Burrell even claimed that certain celebrities who attended their 2018 wedding have "turned down recent invites" from them.

Netflix deal

Sussexes continue to expand their media ventures with Netflix

In addition to their podcast ventures, the Sussexes have also ventured into television. In 2020, they signed a $100M deal with Netflix. Since then, they have released several projects including the six-part documentary Harry & Meghan, Live To Lead, and most recently, Heart of Invictus. More projects are reportedly in the pipeline as part of their ongoing collaboration with the streaming giant.