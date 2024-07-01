In brief Simplifying... In brief Amber Ruffin, known for her work on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Amber Ruffin Show, recently came out, receiving a wave of support from Hollywood.

'Can't wait to be discriminated': Amber Ruffin comes out

By Tanvi Gupta 12:57 pm Jul 01, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Renowned talk show host, comedian, writer, and Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin publicly announced her membership in the LGBTQ+ community on the final day of Pride Month. The announcement was made via her Instagram profile where she wrote, "In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I'm using the last day of PRIDE to come out!" "Be proud of who you are...I know I am! And I can't wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!"

Reactions

Hollywood figures showed support for Ruffin's announcement

Ruffin's coming-out post was met with a wave of support from numerous Hollywood figures. Actor Sophia Bush welcomed her saying, "Welcome home Amber!! Our team just keeps getting hotter and smarter!!" Tan France from Netflix's Queer Eye expressed his support writing, "Yay!! Happy Pride, love!!" Actor-singer Cynthia Erivo also posted a welcoming message: "Welcome baby love!! Bathrooms are to the left, refreshments are to the right, and grab a chair. The DJ takes requests."

Personal life

Ruffin's previous marriage to Dutch painter Jan Schiltmeijer

Ruffin was previously married to Dutch painter Jan Schiltmeijer. The couple, who were together for over a decade, ended their marriage in December 2023. Meanwhile, work-wise, the former writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and host of her own talk show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Ruffin is also recognized for her recent contributions to theater, including co-writing the revival of Some Like It Hot and more recently, updating the book for The Wiz on Broadway.