Munawar Faruqui shares first snap with wife; celebrates one-month anniversary

What's the story Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently confirmed his second marriage to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. The couple had previously hinted at their union but had not officially announced it until now. The comedian-rapper celebrated their one-month anniversary in Dubai, sharing a series of photos on Instagram. One image showed the pair standing hand-in-hand, marking their first public photo together. Faruqui captioned the post with "W in life," speculated to represent "wife" as well as "win."

Secret wedding details revealed, second marriage for both

Faruqui and Coatwala's secret wedding reportedly took place in Mumbai on May 26. According to a Times Now report, this is the second marriage for both Faruqui and Coatwala. Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine with whom he has a six-year-old son Mikael. Coatwala also has a 10-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, reportedly. The couple's friends shared several photos of them together on Instagram following the announcement.

Faruqui and his wife spend quality time together: See pictures

In the pictures, Faruqui was captured in various moments during his time in Dubai, showcasing leisurely walks through the streets after shopping and enjoying evening strolls. He shared glimpses of his meals, along with a snapshot from one of his comedy shows. The final image featured the comedian and his wife standing together, with their backs to the camera. Faruqui sported a black T-shirt, and olive green pants, while Coatwala appeared in a printed T-shirt, denim jeans, and sneakers.

Celebrities and fans congratulated the newlyweds

Following Faruqui's announcement, celebrities and fans alike expressed their congratulations and well wishes on social media. Dhanashree Verma posted red heart and nazar amulet emojis in response to the post, while Ali Mercchant welcomed Faruqui to the "couples club." Fans also expressed their joy at finally seeing a picture of the couple together. "Last picture is the BEST. What an amazing beginning of a beautiful journey," read a comment. Another user wrote, "Finally we see a couple pic."

He was earlier in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi

During his time on BB17, Faruqui's personal life came under the spotlight. He revealed, "I have been with someone for the past two years. I got married in 2017, and in 2020, we got separated. Last year, our divorce got finalized." His ex-wife has since remarried. Previously, he was reportedly dating model and social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi. However, things took an ugly turn when internet personality Ayesha Khan entered the house, alleging that Faruqui was involved in "two-timing."