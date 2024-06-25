In brief Simplifying... In brief James Gunn's new Superman film, featuring a younger Man of Steel, is currently shooting in Cleveland.

What's the story The bustling city of Cleveland in Ohio has been transformed into the iconic city of Metropolis for the filming of the new Superman movie. Actor David Corenswet, who is portraying Clark Kent/Superman in this James Gunn reboot, was spotted on set early Tuesday morning (local time). He was seen walking along a closed section of Superior Avenue, which has been meticulously prepared to mimic Metropolis for several days.

Dressed in a red cape with the collar of his Superman suit visible, Corenswet was seen inspecting the set. The scene was filled with prop rubble and wrecked cars, suggesting an explosive action sequence was imminent. Actor Rachel Brosnahan, portraying Lois Lane in the film, also arrived on set under umbrellas to shield her identity from eager fans hoping for a sneak peek of the production.

Eagle-eyed netizens spotted director Gunn joining the set around 9:30am, collaborating with crew members and background actors dressed in military gear. Their preparations were reportedly focused on an upcoming scene. Extras were also seen rehearsing on a futuristic-style staircase connected to a platform draped in a blue screen, indicating that CGI and visual effects (VFX) will be used to replace the backdrop in post-production.

This reboot of Superman presents a younger version of the Man of Steel than DC's previous franchise with Henry Cavill. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. The film, which will delve into the journey of the iconic superhero as he navigates the delicate balance between his Kryptonian heritage and his upbringing on Earth, is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.