In brief Simplifying... In brief Filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed the return of his popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan' for a ninth season, promising a "new syntax" in response to criticism of the show's "boring rapid fire" segment.

Johar also noted that celebrities are more hesitant to speak freely on the show than in the past.

Meanwhile, his production house, Dharma Productions, is working on 12 titles, including his next directorial venture, Salman Khan's 'The Bull'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karan Johar announces return of Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar confirms 'KWK' S09 coming, but not in 2024!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:06 am Jun 25, 202410:06 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the return of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan for a new season, but not in 2024! In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Johar revealed plans to overhaul the show's format based on feedback from the previous season. Teasing a comeback in the latter part of 2025, he shared his mission to bring back the "fun" and "chattiness" that made the earlier seasons so iconic.

Comeback plans

'I'm like let's change the world of Koffee with Karan...'

The filmmaker revealed that he wants to return with a "new syntax," based on feedback from last year, which criticized the show for having the most "boring rapid fire." "I was like, 'why am I even doing this?' You're not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it." "Now, I am like let's change the world of Koffee with Karan with the ninth season."

Show's essence

Johar reflected on celebrities' hesitations

Johar also mentioned that celebrities today are often too scared to open up and don't speak as freely as they used to. He recalled the frankness of past guests like Mahesh Bhatt, saying, "With the way Bhatt sahab is, he will still give me such answers." "But I think I would get into trouble. Like, you called him, and you got these answers. Why didn't you edit?" Johar quips.

Previous season

'Koffee with Karan's Season 8 recap and notable guests

To recall, Season 8 of KWK premiered last year, featuring actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the inaugural guests. Other prominent guests included Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor. The season focused on familial ties and exploring deep bonds.

Busy year

Meanwhile, Johar's production house has a busy year ahead

Meanwhile, Johar's Dharma Productions has at least 12 titles in various stages of production. These include Bhatt's Jigra; Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz; Siddhant Chaturvedi-Dimri's Dhadak 2; Akshay Kumar and Panday's Shankara; Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Sarzameen; and Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Naadaniyaan. Other projects expected to start filming soon include Johar's next directorial, Salman Khan's The Bull, Kartik Aaryan, and Collin D'Cunha's Indian adaptation of The Intouchables.