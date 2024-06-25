In brief Simplifying... In brief The production of Suriya's 'Karna', initially halted due to budget overruns and market instability, is expected to resume by the end of 2024.

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who were concerned about the escalating costs, especially due to VFX, have decided to focus on five smaller films for now.

Despite the delay, insiders assure that 'Karna' is not shelved and will proceed once the industry's economic health improves.

Mythological epic 'Karna' faces setback

Suriya's 'Karna' halted due to rising budget, market instability: Report

By Isha Sharma 10:03 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's much-anticipated mythological drama, Karna, has reportedly been temporarily halted due to the current box-office downturn and market instability. The film, a retelling of the Mahabharata from Karna's perspective, is one of the most ambitious projects in recent times. Suriya is expected to play the lead role in this magnum opus, with Nayanthara speculated to be portraying Draupadi.

Budget concerns

The cost has reportedly crossed ₹500cr

The decision came after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani realized that the production cost was exceeding ₹500 crore, reported Mid-Day. "The makers realized that it could go higher with the VFX involved. Given how important the movie is to them, they don't wish to cut corners." "So, for now, they have put it on hold. Instead, they have taken a call to greenlight five small-size films and explore Karna at a later stage when the industry's economic health improves."

Future plans

'Karna' is expected to resume by 2024 end

Despite this temporary setback, another insider closely involved with Karna told the portal that the project has not been shelved. "It is slightly delayed because the locations and the leads have yet to be locked. Nevertheless, it will roll by the year-end." Director Mehra last helmed Toofan in 2021; it stars Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, and Supriya Pathak.