Suriya's 'Karna' halted due to rising budget, market instability: Report
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's much-anticipated mythological drama, Karna, has reportedly been temporarily halted due to the current box-office downturn and market instability. The film, a retelling of the Mahabharata from Karna's perspective, is one of the most ambitious projects in recent times. Suriya is expected to play the lead role in this magnum opus, with Nayanthara speculated to be portraying Draupadi.
The cost has reportedly crossed ₹500cr
The decision came after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani realized that the production cost was exceeding ₹500 crore, reported Mid-Day. "The makers realized that it could go higher with the VFX involved. Given how important the movie is to them, they don't wish to cut corners." "So, for now, they have put it on hold. Instead, they have taken a call to greenlight five small-size films and explore Karna at a later stage when the industry's economic health improves."
'Karna' is expected to resume by 2024 end
Despite this temporary setback, another insider closely involved with Karna told the portal that the project has not been shelved. "It is slightly delayed because the locations and the leads have yet to be locked. Nevertheless, it will roll by the year-end." Director Mehra last helmed Toofan in 2021; it stars Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, and Supriya Pathak.