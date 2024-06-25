Hollywood Walk of Fame: David Beckham, Colin Farrell among honorees
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees for the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame. The list includes Jane Fonda, David Beckham, Fran Drescher, Alan Cumming, and the late Prince, among others. Chairman Peter Roth stated that "Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields." However, he noted that receiving a star is not guaranteed for each honoree. They have two years to schedule their ceremony before their selection expires.
Categories and honorees for the 2025 Walk of Fame
The honorees are divided into various categories. The motion picture category includes Hollywood artists Fonda, John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Emilio Estevez, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Nia Long, Lisa LIu, Glynn Turman, and Toni Vaz. The television category will honor Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Courtney B. Vance, Sherri Shepherd, Chris Wallace, Trey Parker, and Matt Stone.
Keith Urban, Busta Rhymes, and Adam Carolla also selected
The recording artists set to be honored are the late Prince, Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban, and WAR. While Cumming and Misty Copelena are a part of theater honorees, Beckham and Orel Hershiser will be felicitated for sports and Adam Carolla will receive a radio honor.