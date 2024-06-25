In brief Simplifying... In brief Kubbra Sait is set to play a cop in Shahid Kapoor's film 'Deva', marking their first on-screen collaboration.

'Deva': Kubbra Sait to play cop in Shahid Kapoor's film

What's the story Kubbra Sait, known for Sacred Games and Gully Boy, has confirmed her role as a police officer in the forthcoming action thriller Deva, where she will star alongside Shahid Kapoor. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she expressed enthusiasm for the physically demanding role, stating, "I am really excited about the action I am getting to do." Sait also shared that shooting for the film is allowing her to experience Mumbai from a fresh perspective. Rosshan Andrrews has helmed the film.

Sait praises co-star Kapoor, recalls early career

This is the first time Sait will share screen space with Kapoor, despite both having starred in the web series Farzi. She praised her co-star saying, "He is one of the most talented actors we have in our industry." Sait also reminisced about their first meeting during a show she hosted for Ishq Vishk (2003) when she was around 15 or 16 years old. The film marked Kapoor's debut in the industry.

Sait reflects on two-decade-long career as a host

Sait reflected on her 20-year career as a host, recalling her first gig in Bangalore where she announced Shah Rukh Khan's show Temptation. She finds the "instant gratification" the most appealing aspect of hosting. However, she acknowledged that today's hosting industry prioritizes "popularity" over "experience." Interestingly, her gift of gab came in handy when she played a commentator in Sultan.

Sait discusses challenges and freedom in acting career

Sait opened up about the challenges she faced early in her career, revealing an incident where she was replaced by a more popular face for an event. "I have lost gigs for not being known enough," she admitted. Now, however, things have changed. She added, "The job I do is still the same. But now that I am a celebrity, I get a certain freedom in the level of expression and it's a privilege I have earned."