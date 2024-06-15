'Never a good idea': Anees Bazmee on 'BB3'-'Singham Again' clash
In a major reshuffle, it was recently announced that Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will lock horns with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali this year. Reacting to this, Bazmee said in an interview that "clashes are never a good idea" and can negatively impact both films. He also revealed that no decision has been made yet to change the release date for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 due to this clash.
'This is not in our hands': Bazmee
Bazmee told HT, "We had announced our release date for BB3 a year in advance. I don't know kya karein abhi (I don't know what to do now)." "All films get affected when there is a clash. Ajay (Devgn) is a good friend and such date clashes are inevitable. Yeh hamare haath mein nahi hota (This is not in our hands)."
Past experiences and how release dates affect films
Bazmee also shared his perspective on film release strategies based on past experiences. He believes that a good film doesn't need a specific release date to succeed, stating "If the film is not good, then you can release it on any festival, it won't work. A good film doesn't need a date to work." He cited the example of Animal which didn't release on a festival but still did excellently.
Know more about both the projects
Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, features Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, among others. It is the third installment in the Singham franchise and a part of Shetty's Cop universe. It was earlier scheduled to release on Independence Day. BB3, on the other hand, is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.