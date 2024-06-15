In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Pankit Thakker narrowly escaped a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu Reasi, resulting in nine deaths and 41 injuries.

Thakker expressed his horror and sympathy for the victims, condemning the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Thakker expressed his horror and sympathy for the victims, condemning the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Resistance Front, a faction of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, prompting an investigation by J&K police and the National Investigation Agency.

'Horrifying, scary': Actor Pankit Thakker discusses narrowly escaping Reasi attack

What's the story Renowned TV actor Pankit Thakker, recognized for his role in Dill Mill Gayye, recently disclosed his near miss from the terror attack in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. In an interview with the Times of India, Thakker revealed he was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine when he learned about the attack and promptly returned to his hotel. The actor described the incident as "horrifying" and expressed deep sadness over the escalating violence in J&K.

The terrorist attack shook India on June 9

The terror attack occurred on June 9, when terrorists targeted a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine from the Shiv Khori temple. The bus—filled with pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi—plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire. This resulted in at least nine fatalities, while 41 were reportedly injured. The last major attack on Hindu pilgrims in the area reportedly happened in 2017, when a bus was targeted, resulting in the deaths of eight people.

'I have seen people in pain...it was scary'

Speaking about the incident, Thakker said, "It was horrifying. It took me days to come out from the experience and talk about it. I have seen people in pain and the rush. It was scary." He further added, "I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terror attack in Jammu Reasi. The violence that has been going on in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few days is absolutely shameful."

Thakker expressed sympathy for victims

Further, the actor expressed sympathy for the victims and their families. "My heart goes out to all the victims and their families who have been affected by this brutal attack," he said. The actor also voiced his concern over how such incidents tarnish J&K's reputation as a land of unparalleled beauty and disturb its peace. "Attack in Jammu Reasi is yet another reminder that we must stand united against such acts of cowardice and evil," he noted.

Investigation underway, suspected terror group identified

The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction of the Jihadist terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a message, the separatist militant organization warned of more such attacks on tourists and non-locals, calling the Reasi attack only the "beginning of a renewed start." In response to this act of terror, J&K police have formed 11 teams to investigate the incident. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also assessing the situation in Reasi.